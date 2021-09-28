Ajit Pawar to launch Digital Baramati Umbrella App today

September 28, 2021 6:13:26 am
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will launch Digital Baramati Umbrella App – a mobile application designed to provide all citizen-centric facilities at a single click — on Tuesday in Mumbai. Umbrella App is a collection of apps for various needs and has local governance, administration and citizen-centric mobile applications including those relating to telemedicine, QR-code based asset management, GIS tagging and grievance redressal system.
The app is financially supported by ICICI Foundation and was developed by Unnati Digital Pvt Ltd. Revmax Telecom Infrastructure contributed to its development.
The app will be launched at Mumbai’s Sahyadri State Guest House.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-