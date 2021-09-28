Ajit Pawar to launch Digital Baramati Umbrella App today

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will launch Digital Baramati Umbrella App – a mobile application designed to provide all citizen-centric facilities at a single click — on Tuesday in Mumbai. Umbrella App is a collection of apps for various needs and has local governance, administration and citizen-centric mobile applications including those relating to telemedicine, QR-code based asset management, GIS tagging and grievance redressal system.

The app is financially supported by ICICI Foundation and was developed by Unnati Digital Pvt Ltd. Revmax Telecom Infrastructure contributed to its development.

The app will be launched at Mumbai’s Sahyadri State Guest House.