‘Hey chha-chhu kaam ahe’: When Ajit Pawar slammed contractor, cops for slipshod work at Pune police HQ

On June 11, 2021, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached the Pune City Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar to inaugurate a renovated building originally constructed in 1908 during the British era. But after a close inspection, Pawar grew upset, pointed out “faults” in the construction, reprimanded the contractor and police officials—all in the presence of then police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

A video of the incident went viral. Pointing to some flaws in the construction in front of the police, Pawar can be heard saying, “Mazya bhashet sangayche tar hey chha- chhu kaam ahe (In my words, this is bad work)”.

Even though Pawar inaugurated the building, he said, “Gupta, if you call me to inspect such work, I will appreciate it if it is done well. If not, I will point out the faults.”

Chastising the contractor, Pawar, who was part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the time, said that if he was carrying out such bad work for the police, what would he do with other clients? He also publicly criticised him, showing him the construction flaws. Gupta then assured Pawar that the flaws would be rectified within 10 days.

This was just one incident that showed how Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, was known for taking a tough stand while inspecting works carried out by the police and government officials.

‘On government duty, rules should be followed’

Ajit Pawar often posed multiple questions to the government officials concerned about their work. In another incident in February 2021, Pawar, who was speaking as a chief guest at a programme organised by the Pune city police to return stolen valuables recovered from criminals to their rightful owners, warned police officials against using costly cars provided by businessmen.

In his speech, Pawar said that a couple of days ago, when he was in Mumbai for an official programme, some police officers came in vehicles that cost around Rs 35 lakh. Pawar said he learnt that the vehicles were provided by businessmen for their convoy. “This is not right,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Pawar said the matter was later discussed at the chief minister’s level and with the then additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte. “Whether it is chief minister, deputy chief minister or high court judge, there are rules regarding the use of vehicles for persons holding government posts…. What anybody does in their personal life is their own issue. But when on government duty, rules should be followed. Using vehicles provided by businessmen while on duty is not right. People are watching us. We have to work such that people believe in us,” said Pawar.

At that time, Pawar had also expressed his concern over the procession carried out by gangster Gajanan Marne from the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Pune. However, during the recent Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded Jayshree Marne, Gajanan’s wife, from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony) for the PMC elections. Jayshree lost.

The NCP also fielded gangster Bapu Nayar from Ward No 39 (Upper-Super Indira Nagar). He too lost the polls.

But, contesting from jail, NCP candidates Sonali Andekar and Lakshmi Andekar won the PMC elections from ward number 23. Sonali is the daughter-in-law of gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, while Lakshmi is his sister-in-law. All three are currently lodged in Yerwada jail in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar, grandson of Bandu Andekar. Members of the Andekar family were also seen sharing the stage with Ajit Pawar at election campaign rallies in the city.