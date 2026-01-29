‘Hey chha-chhu kaam ahe’: When Ajit Pawar slammed contractor, cops for slipshod work at Pune police HQ

Ajit Pawar was known for taking a tough stand while inspecting works carried out by the police and government officials.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readPuneJan 29, 2026 03:06 PM IST
ajit pawar/ policePointing to some flaws in the construction in front of the police, Pawar can be heard saying, “Mazya bhashet sangayche tar hey chha- chhu kaam ahe (In my words, this is bad work)”. (Source: Express Photo/ enhanced with AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

On June 11, 2021, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached the Pune City Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar to inaugurate a renovated building originally constructed in 1908 during the British era. But after a close inspection, Pawar grew upset, pointed out “faults” in the construction, reprimanded the contractor and police officials—all in the presence of then police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

A video of the incident went viral. Pointing to some flaws in the construction in front of the police, Pawar can be heard saying, “Mazya bhashet sangayche tar hey chha- chhu kaam ahe (In my words, this is bad work)”.

Even though Pawar inaugurated the building, he said, “Gupta, if you call me to inspect such work, I will appreciate it if it is done well. If not, I will point out the faults.”

Chastising the contractor, Pawar, who was part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the time, said that if he was carrying out such bad work for the police, what would he do with other clients? He also publicly criticised him, showing him the construction flaws. Gupta then assured Pawar that the flaws would be rectified within 10 days.

This was just one incident that showed how Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, was known for taking a tough stand while inspecting works carried out by the police and government officials.

‘On government duty, rules should be followed’

Ajit Pawar often posed multiple questions to the government officials concerned about their work. In another incident in February 2021, Pawar, who was speaking as a chief guest at a programme organised by the Pune city police to return stolen valuables recovered from criminals to their rightful owners, warned police officials against using costly cars provided by businessmen.

In his speech, Pawar said that a couple of days ago, when he was in Mumbai for an official programme, some police officers came in vehicles that cost around Rs 35 lakh. Pawar said he learnt that the vehicles were provided by businessmen for their convoy. “This is not right,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Pawar said the matter was later discussed at the chief minister’s level and with the then additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte. “Whether it is chief minister, deputy chief minister or high court judge, there are rules regarding the use of vehicles for persons holding government posts…. What anybody does in their personal life is their own issue. But when on government duty, rules should be followed. Using vehicles provided by businessmen while on duty is not right. People are watching us. We have to work such that people believe in us,” said Pawar.

At that time, Pawar had also expressed his concern over the procession carried out by gangster Gajanan Marne from the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Pune. However, during the recent Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded Jayshree Marne, Gajanan’s wife, from Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan–Bhusari Colony) for the PMC elections. Jayshree lost.

The NCP also fielded gangster Bapu Nayar from Ward No 39 (Upper-Super Indira Nagar). He too lost the polls.

But, contesting from jail, NCP candidates Sonali Andekar and Lakshmi Andekar won the PMC elections from ward number 23. Sonali is the daughter-in-law of gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, while Lakshmi is his sister-in-law. All three are currently lodged in Yerwada jail in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar, grandson of Bandu Andekar. Members of the Andekar family were also seen sharing the stage with Ajit Pawar at election campaign rallies in the city.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement