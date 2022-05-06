Ajit Pawar on Raj Thackeray: All his agitations have failed and hurt Maharashtra

Launching a broadside against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that all his past agitations had failed but harmed the state. The government would not tolerate “ultimatums” given by political leaders trying to create division in the peaceful state, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar listed past agitations undertaken by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and accused the media of creating a frenzy around them.

“Initially, he launched a ‘UP, Bihari Bhagao’ agitation and that led to a certain section of the labour force leaving the state. This adversely affected the construction work in the state and the builders had to then pursue labour contractors and bring the fled ones back,” said the NCP leader, without naming Thackeray.

“He then announced an agitation against the toll tax on highways and demanded that its collection should be stopped… It went on for a couple of days, but nothing happened, because toll taxes are necessary for the construction of highways. You would hear (Highways Minister) Nitin Gadkari talking about this all the time,” Pawar said.

Thackeray then launched an agitation against hawkers but that too fizzled out, Pawar said. “Party workers must realise that they end up suffering because of the cases filed against them when the party leader remains indoors, giving them orders,” the deputy chief minister said.

Pawar said there were important issues in the state and such distractions (as the loudspeaker controversy) were of no use to the common people. “All his agitations in the state in the past have hurt the state. Why are you creating division in society?” he asked, adding that if the loudspeaker rules were applied to all equally, politicians would not be able to give speeches over loudspeakers in the current fashion, especially in the evenings.

The deputy chief minister said that because of the loudspeaker controversy, the kakad aarti (prayer at dawn) at Shirdi’s Saibaba temple had stopped. A similar thing happened at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, he said.

“In our villages, harinam saptah and jagran gondhal take place at night very often. Organising these will become a nightmare, because if rules are to be imposed they will be the same for everyone,” he said.