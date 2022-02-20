Ajit Pawar pulls up youth for interrupting him

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Ajit Pawar pulled up a youth from the Maratha community for interrupting his speech during Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort on Saturday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, skipped the celebrations as he was recuperating after his surgery.

“Don’t interrupt…I have allowed you to speak earlier…Have you taken supari of someone?,” asked Pawar when the youth tried to interrupt his speech.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Revenue Minister Balasheb Thorat and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present on the occasion. Pawar told the youth that he also belonged to the Maratha community. “I, Balasaheb Thorat and Dilip Walse-Patil, all are from Maratha community…Shivaji Maharaj set up Swarajya by taking together people from all castes and creed. We too have to emulate the same principles. We have to ensure that reservation for other communities are not affected,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar initially spoke about the preservation of forts. When he turned to the issue of reservation, a youth suddenly rushed forth and sought to know as to how long the Maratha reservation issue will remain pending.

“In the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, how long should we wait for justice,” the youth asked.

Pulling up the youth, Pawar said, “I have allowed you to speak earlier. Don’t interrupt repeatedly… Today is Shiv Jayanti, this is not the way to speak.”

Speaking about the hurdles in getting reservation for the Maratha community, Pawar said, “The Supreme Court has ruled that reservation should not exceed 50%. It is the central government which will have to make a law to get more than 50% reservation…”.

Pawar also urged MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje not to undertake a fast to demand Maratha reservation.

On the occasion, Pawar said funds will not fall short for the protection and preservation of Shivaji-era forts.