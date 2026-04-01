Ajit Pawar plane crash: Pune Rural police yet to receive Zero FIR filed by Rohit Pawar in Bengaluru

Eight days after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar filed a Zero FIR with Bengaluru City police in connection with the January 28 Baramati aircraft crash, in which his uncle and then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed, the Pune Rural police said on Wednesday that they have yet to receive the FIR for further investigation.

The January 28 crash is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths (AD) that has been registered with the Pune Rural police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.

“We are yet to receive the FIR at the Baramati taluka police station. As per the norms, the FIR will be directed to us through the Maharashtra Police Headquarters. We will subsequently probe the FIR once it is received at our dashboard of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS),” an officer from Pune Rural police said.

Rohit Pawar, who has been seeking a thorough investigation into the case, had approached the Pune Rural police and Mumbai police to register an FIR, but said the complaint was not lodged. He then filed a Zero FIR on March 23 with the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru under Section 173(1) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Also Read | Rohit Pawar files Zero FIR in Bengaluru over Ajit Pawar crash, alleges conspiracy

As per the procedure, the FIR is to be forwarded to the Baramati taluka police station under the Pune Rural police, which has original jurisdiction over the accident.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section provisions invoked in the FIR are 61 (Criminal conspiracy), 103 (Murder), 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (Causing death by negligence), 125 (Act endangering life or safety), 238 (Disappearance of evidence), 336(2) (Rash or negligent act endangering life).

“The complainant contends that the incident was the result of a larger criminal conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Deputy Chief Minister. The material available discloses systematic violations of aviation safety regulations, deliberate falsification of records, gross negligence in maintenance and operations, and a pattern of conduct that directly and foreseeably caused the deaths of those aboard. On February 24, 2026, the DGCA in its safety audit report declared and admitted that aircraft of the VSR Company were found to be negligent, not airworthy and therefore were grounded as part of the DGCA investigation in the crash of the charter plane,” the Zero FIR filed by Rohit reads.

Story continues below this ad

“Aircraft VT-SSK was being operated in systematic violation of mandatory safety standards. At the time of the crash, the aircraft had accumulated approximately 4,915 flight hours, leaving only about 85 hours before the mandatory engine Time Before Overhaul (‘TBO’) threshold of 5,000 hours was reached. Despite operating dangerously close to this limit, VSR continued to deploy the aircraft for commercial operations, placing the crew and passengers at heightened risk of mechanical malfunction. More gravely, investigation has revealed that VSR allegedly under-recorded the aircraft’s actual flight hours in official logbooks,” it adds.

The Maharashtra CID, which is investigating the AD case, has said its probe will examine whether the crash was the result of criminal conspiracy, sabotage, or negligence.