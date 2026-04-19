Ajit Pawar plane crash: State CID to factor in Zero FIR filed by Rohit Pawar into probe

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sunday said that it will factor in the Zero FIR filed by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar into its ongoing probe into Baramati aircraft crash which killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, the Zero FIR was received by the Baramati Taluka police station and was subsequently referred to the CID.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd was involved in an air accident at Baramati while operating a flight for sector Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28. The crash has been investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). On February 28, the AAIB submitted its preliminary report about the accident. Meanwhile the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths Report (ADR) that has been registered with Pune Rural Police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.