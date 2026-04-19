Ajit Pawar plane crash: State CID to factor in Zero FIR filed by Rohit Pawar into probe

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The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sunday said that it will factor in the Zero FIR filed by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar into its ongoing probe into Baramati aircraft crash which killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
Earlier, the Zero FIR was received by the Baramati Taluka police station and was subsequently referred to the CID.
A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd was involved in an air accident at Baramati while operating a flight for sector Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28. The crash has been investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). On February 28, the AAIB submitted its preliminary report about the accident. Meanwhile the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths Report (ADR) that has been registered with Pune Rural Police as a procedure after any accident that involves fatalities.
MLA Rohit Pawar who has been seeking a thorough investigation into the case over the death of his uncle Ajit Pawar, had earlier approached the Pune Rural police and Mumbai City Police to register an FIR.
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On March 23, he filed a ‘Zero FIR’ with the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru under section 173(1) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.
As per the procedure, the FIR is slated to be forwarded to Baramati taluka police station under the Pune Rural police, which is the original jurisdiction of the incident. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section provisions invoked in the FIR are 61 (Criminal conspiracy), 103 (Murder), 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (Causing death by negligence), 125 (Act endangering life or safety), 238 (Disappearance of evidence), 336(2) (Rash or negligent act endangering life).
An officer from Pune Rural police said, “The Zero FIR was received by the Baramati taluka police station and was subsequently referred to the CID as per directions received.”
Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police and Marashtra CID Chief said,”The CID has been conducting a probe into the ADR that has been registered with Pune rural police. That ADR has set the law in motion. The Zero FIR registered with Bengaluru police will be factored into our probe as a statement under the section 180 of the BNSS.”
Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita pertains to examination of witnesses by police.
What did the ‘Zero FIR’ say?
The Zero FIR filed by Rohit read, “The complainant contends that the incident was the result of a larger criminal conspiracy aimed at eliminating the Deputy Chief Minister. The material available discloses systematic violations of aviation safety regulations, deliberate falsification of records, gross negligence in maintenance and operations, and a pattern of conduct that directly and foreseeably caused the deaths of those aboard.”
“On February 24, 2026, the DGCA in its safety audit report declared and admitted that aircrafts of the VSR Company were found to be negligent, not airworthy and therefore were grounded as part of DGCA investigation in the crash of the charter plane,” it added.
The Maharashtra state CID, which is investigating the ADR case, has said its probe will examine whether the crash was the result of criminal conspiracy, sabotage, or negligence.