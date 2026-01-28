Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar killed after his plane crashes at Baramati airport

Rescue work underway after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live News Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, were killed today after a plane crashed during landing at Baramati airport. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members were there on board with the NCP leader, who flying down from Delhi.

What happened? An onlooker, who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport, told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing so my attention went to it. It tried landing but slid off the runway and there was a big explosion just like they show in movies. They have pulled out 4-5 bodies from the aircraft till now.”

Story continues below this ad Where was Pawar headed to? NCP sources said that it was a chartered flight that Pawar had boarded to reach Pune to start campaign for ongoing Zilla Parishad polls. He was scheduled to attend four campaign rallies in Pune. The entire Pawar family, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sunetra Pawar, is in Delhi at Sharad Pawar’s house to attend the first day of the budget session of the Parliament. The family is set to leave for Baramati in sometime. Here’s our video report on Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar Live Updates Jan 28, 2026 11:33 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: AAIB to probe, Pune Rural police to coordinate with them A senior officer with Pune rural police said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the crash. "We will coordinate with the AAIB for their probe," the officer added. Jan 28, 2026 11:31 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: What flight tracking data shows According to flight tracking data onFlight Radar 24, the plane took off from Mumbai and was attempting a second approach to Baramati Airport when it crashed. Jan 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: Videos show Ajit Pawar’s plane in flames after crash landing at Baramati airport Fire and mangled metal were seen near the runway at Baramati airport after a plane belonging to NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, killing all six on board. Videos from the spot that were shared on social media showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the remains of the chartered flight. Later videos showed rescue and police personnel at the spot. DGCA later said nobody on board survived the crash. Jan 28, 2026 11:01 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: 'Known for his compassion for the people,' says Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Rajnath Sngh said he is deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. "Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers," he wrote on X. Jan 28, 2026 10:56 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates | Ambulance takes bodies to govt hospital According to Dnyaneshwar Shelke, Chief Operating Officer of Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services, their Dial 108 ambulance was stationed at the Baramati airport as per the VIP protocol. The ambulance was sent to the spot and bodies were taken to the government hospital. Jan 28, 2026 10:54 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates | 'Untimely demise is very shocking and saddening': Modi condoles Ajit Pawar's death PM Modi has expressed condolences to Pawar's family. Taking to X, Modi said: "Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti." Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026 Jan 28, 2026 10:47 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: 'Devasted,' says Supriya Sule NCP(SP) executive president Supriya Sule has put up a status -- "Devastated" -- on her WhatsApp. Sule is cousin of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar . Jan 28, 2026 10:34 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: Ajit Pawar dead, DGCA confirms Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed after his plane crashed during landing at Baramati airport. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members were there on board with the NCP leader who flying from Delhi to Baramati. Jan 28, 2026 10:12 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: Pawar family to leave for Baramati Entire Pawar family is in Delhi at Sharad Pawar's house to attend the first day of the budget session of the Parliament. The family is set to leave for Baramati in sometime. Jan 28, 2026 10:10 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: Who were there in the plane? NCP sources said Pawar was travelling with his security personnel and personal assistant, along with the pilot and co-pilot. The aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot. Jan 28, 2026 10:10 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: Pune Rural Police says no possibilty of survivors A Pune Rural Police officer has ruled out any possibility of survivors on the aircraft. Jan 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST Ajit Pawar Plane Crash News Live Updates: 4-5 bodies recovered so far, says onlooker An onlooker, who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport, told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing so my attention went to it. It tried landing but slid off the runway and there was a big explosion just like they show in movies. They have pulled out 4-5 bodies from the aircraft till now.” Jan 28, 2026 09:51 AM IST Aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashes at Baramati airport A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has crashed during landing at Baramati airport, resulting in multiple injuries.

