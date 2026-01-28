With Ajit Pawar’s passing, weeks after Suresh Kalmadi, Pune loses its second dynamic leader in a month

Crash site in Baramati whereDCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
With Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday, exactly three weeks after Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi’s demise, Pune has lost two of its key architects who shaped the city over the past few decades.
“It is unfortunate that two big personalities who made tremendous contributions to the development of Pune have died within a gap of three weeks. Ajit Pawar’s death is very painful,” a senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune—a post he retained irrespective of the government he was a part of—and had unfurled the national flag at Pune Police Ground in Shivajinagar on January 26.
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Timeline Reconstruction
Critical Timeline: VT-SSK, Plane Learjet 45, Jan 28, 2026
Aircraft tracked on Mumbai-Baramati route via Flightradar24
Flight path: Mumbai → Pune → Baramati
Source: Flightradar24
8:45 AM
Radar Loss: Aircraft disappears from tracking
Final approach loop pattern detected before crash
Final Moments
"Aircraft making noise during landing... slid off runway, big explosion"
Eyewitness account
Aircraft: VT-SSK
Bombardier Learjet 45, VSR Aviation operator
Twin-engine business jet, 6-seat capacity
Campaign Trip
Mumbai-Pune journey for 4 election rallies
Zilla Parishad polls: Feb 5 voting, Feb 7 results
Express InfoGenIE
Though Kalmadi, who passed away on January 6 after a prolonged illness, and Ajit Pawar fought for dominance in the PMC, both were instrumental in driving the city’s development through major government infrastructure projects.
“I came in touch with Ajit Pawar during my tenure as Pune mayor. He kept aside politics and took steps to control the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. He always took me into confidence while making decisions for the city,” Union minister and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol recalled.
Before 2007, Ajit Pawar had proved his mettle through development work in the industrial town of Pimpri Chinchwad, where an undivided NCP held full control over the civic body. He was also responsible for spearheading initiatives such as wide roads and other infrastructure projects.
At the same time, the Congress was in power in the PMC, with Kalmadi in control. The Congress leader secured funding from the Centre to widen and concretise roads during the Commonwealth Youth Games. The Bus Rapid Transit System was also introduced to provide an efficient public transport system for the city. Kalmadi also proposed the Pune Metro, which was later implemented during the BJP rule. He also got funding to improve the Mula and Mutha rivers.
In 2007, the Congress lost control of the Pune civic body to the NCP under Ajit Pawar. However, he not only continued the development projects started during the Congress tenure but also advanced new initiatives.
It was under NCP rule that the extension of PMC’s civic limits gained momentum as Ajit Pawar emphasised planned development in the rapidly urbanising suburbs. He also pushed for flyover projects to ease traffic congestion and supported the strengthening of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus service.
Ajit Pawar was also tracking the under-construction Ring Road project being developed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which will open for vehicles in phases from next year. He also got road infrastructure projects approved for the industrial towns of Hinjewadi, Chakan, and Shirur in Pune district.
To ensure water management, Ajit Pawar made the PMC take up projects to check water loss due to leakages and theft. The ongoing construction of a tunnel from the dam to carry water to rural areas was initiated by him through the state government. He also got the Pune civic body to recycle the wastewater for agricultural purposes outside the city limits. To meet the growing demand for water in Pune, Ajit Pawar recently said that efforts were on to draw water from Mulshi Dam.
Ajit Pawar also advocated for the formation of at least two more municipal corporations in Pune district—Chakan and Uruli Kanchan—for efficient delivery of civic services to citizens.
“Ajit Pawar’s death has come as a shock. It feels like we have lost a guardian who always made decisions in the interest of the state. I worked with him closely for many years. He was the one with whom I was able to take up issues for the welfare of the city,” said NCP(SP) leader Vandana Chavan, former mayor during the Congress rule.
