In the absence of Ajit Pawar, NCP-NCP(SP) combine has to look for someone to lead in ZP, panchayat samiti polls

The sudden death of NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to have its impact on the ongoing elections to zila parishad and panchayat samiti with the possibility of a sympathy factor in favour of the NCP. The NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar has been facing a stiff challenge to retain its hold on the rural vote bank, mainly of western Maharashtra, with the BJP trying to dent the prospects of the NCP. Now the NCP will have to look for someone to lead the poll campaign.

The elections for 12 zila parishad and 125 panchayat samitis are scheduled on February 6 with results to be declared on February 7.

The NCP, which has its hold in rural parts of western Maharashtra is facing a challenge from the BJP as the zila parishad of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur will go to polls in the next few days. The western Maharashtra, considered as the sugar bowl of the state, has been a stronghold of the Pawars for long.

The party also had high hopes in zIla parishads of Dharashiv and Parbhani in Marathwada where it has a good presence.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has joined hands with Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls with candidates from both the parties contesting on NCP’s symbol clock.

“We don’t know what will happen in the ongoing elections in the absence of our party chief who was leading the election campaign from the front. The party cadre are not in a condition to think about it but all eyes will be set on the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar now, whose party is in alliance with our party,” said an NCP leader.

Political observer Savata Navale said, “There will be sympathy votes for NCP candidates in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Till now, there was a tussle between the NCP and BJP. Ajit Pawar had led from the front and taken up the responsibility of the alliance for the polls.” However, the way BJP operates, it will try to minimise the sympathy factor in favour of NCP with their election strategy, he said.

The NCP and NCP (SP) had failed to stop the BJP in urban areas of municipal corporation, especially in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the home district of Pawars. “The rural area of western Maharashtra still support Ajit Pawar which was evident during the Assembly elections. It is necessary to have control over the rural politics for future politics,” said the NCP leader.

Incidentally, the demise of Ajit Pawar has shocked citizens and in many election-bound places, the candidates and citizens suspended the election campaign for the day.