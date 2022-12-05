Ajit Pawar gives ‘open offer’ to miffed MNS leader to join NCP

Said to be sulking for a while now, senior MNS leader and staunch supporter of party founder Raj Thackeray, Vasant More, has reportedly been given an open offer by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to join their fold.

More was the city MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) chief and also led the party in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, the MNS leader had refused to participate in the call given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against loudspeakers on mosques.

Thereafter, More had to step down from the post of chief of city MNS unit. He had been alleging factionalism in the party and “deliberate efforts by a few” to sideline him.

There were speculations of him getting offers from Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena as well as NCP and RPI(A) to switch over but he decided to remain with the MNS after a meeting with Raj Thackeray.

Pawar met More at a wedding in the city and reportedly told him that he was waiting to induct him in the NCP. “More was given open offer by Ajit Pawar to join the NCP. However, More has decided to continue with the MNS for now,” said a supporter of the MNS.

More also confirmed that he was being pursued by many political parties, including the NCP. “I have not accepted any offer and continue to be with the MNS,” he said.

A few months ago, firebrand politician and former corporator Rupali Patil-Thombare switched from the MNS to the NCP alleging that she was being sidelined by leaders in the party. The city NCP recently appointed her as spokesperson of the party.