Ajit Pawar launches mass preventive medication drive

Ajit Pawar. (File) Ajit Pawar. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday launched a mass preventive medication programme, under which Pune Zilla Parishad aims at distributing preventative medicine to about 5.90 lakh senior citizens and persons with co-morbidities. The programme was launched in Baramati and its beneficiaries will be from Pune district’s rural areas.

According to officials, under the scheme, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Zinc tablets will be distributed to the two groups that are classified as most vulnerable, over the next two months.

“These medicines will be administered under the guidance of medical officers and community health officers. Consisting of tablets and sachets, the medicines are expected to help enhance the ability of body to counter coronavirus. It is arguably the largest preventive medication programme in Maharashtra and India launched in response to the current crisis,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad.

The zilla parishad has also issued an advisory to senior citizens and persons with comorbidities. “The medical officers and community health officers have been directed to monitor the distribution and intake of medicines by elderly closely. The suitability of the medicines will be taken into account in each case. For example, Vitamin D3 will not be given to those with renal issues,” said Prasad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd