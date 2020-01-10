Ajit Pawar guardian minister again: Fight for political hold over Pune gains steam

NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File) NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File)

With NCP leader Ajit Pawar once again taking over as the guardian minister of Pune district, the tussle for political hold over the city is set to gain momentum ahead of elections for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Ajit Pawar was the guardian minister from 2004 to 2014 during the rule of the Congress-NCP alliance in the state. However, after the BJP-Shiv Sena came to power in 2014, BJP leader Girish Bapat was appointed the guardian minister in 2014; Chandrakant Patil was designated to the seat in 2019 after Bapat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP was able to consolidate its strength in the city by winning the PMC and PCMC elections on its own. Now, the NCP under Ajit Pawar is likely to seize his appointment to consolidate its base once more, said party leaders.

The newly formed state government has also decided to amend procedure and conduct ward-wise elections in civic bodies as opposed to the BJP-led government’s decision to hold elections in four-ward electoral panels.

The BJP, in an attempt to counter the ruling alliance’s attempts to consolidate its strength, has begun raising issues such as demand for more water supply and pending approvals of proposed projects under the civic bodies.

