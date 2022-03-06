Ajit Pawar ‘draws’ Modi’s attention to governor’s remarks on Shivaji and Phule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sought to bring Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s recent controversial remarks about Maratha king Shivaji to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in the state on Sunday to inaugurate Pune Metro. He also blamed the BJP for the delay in the completion of the project conceived 12 years ago.

“In recent times, a lot of things have taken place in the state. I want to bring to the notice of the prime minister that unnecessary statements are coming from those holding important posts. These statements are not acceptable to Maharashtra… Maratha king Shivaji and his mother Rajmata Jijau created this state. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule laid the foundation of girls education in the country from the city. We all have to take forward their rich legacy of reforms. We should carry forward it by not keeping any animosity about anyone and bringing politics into development,” he said without naming Koshyari.

Koshyari’s recent statement that Samarth Ramdas was Shivaji’s mentor had led to protests across the state, with the ruling Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena seeking his apology. And a video of Koshyari commenting on Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule’s getting married at a young age had also drawn flak.

Meanwhile, as the prime minister was visiting Maharashtra, NCP workers wearing black clothes protested against Koshyari as well as Modi, for allegedly blaming the state for the spread of Covid in northern states. The Congress also protested, raising the slogan “Go Back Modi”.

Pawar taunted the BJP for taking credit for Pune Metro. “We should appreciate people’s tolerance. It was in June 2010 that a resolution was passed in the Pune Municipal Corporation to implement a metro rail, but it took 12 years to start. It was due to the insistence of a legislator that a lot of time was lost on deciding whether it should be an underground railway network or an elevated one. However, Union minister Nitin Gadkari took a firm stand and then the metro work got started,” the NCP leader, blaming the delay on the BJP’s Anil Shirole, who was the local MP.

“I should admit the people of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have tolerated a lot due to metro rail work. They will have to wait for a few more days as we want the metro rail in the city,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said metro rail work was started in Mumbai in 2006, when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, and that metro work was started in Nagpur 2014. Its first phase was completed in 2019, he added.

Incidentally, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the prime minister was coming all the way from New Delhi to Pune to inaugurate a metro which was still incomplete.

“I request the prime minister that the Pimpri Chinchwad-Swargate metro rail route needs to be extended from Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi, Swargate to Katraj, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Kharadi to Swargate. The detailed project report is being prepared for it. The newly proposed routes should be built the same way as the Union and state governments worked for the first phase of Pune Metro by sharing the investment,” he said.

The proposed Mula-Mutha river beautification project will be implemented in such a way that it does not affect the underground water sources and biodiversity, he said. He also said reducing the cost of electric bikes would help the city.