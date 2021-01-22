Ajit Pawar directs city administration to inspire healthcare workers to take vaccine

Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune administration to create awareness among the healthcare workers on need of vaccination to effectively tackle the pandemic. (File)

Expressing concern over the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune administration to create awareness among the healthcare workers on need of vaccination to effectively tackle the pandemic.

The review meeting on Covid-19 situation and vaccination drive was held in the city on Friday. “The administration should take initiative to inspire the healthcare workers to take Covid-19 vaccine as the rate of vaccination is low. The administration should take help of those who have taken the vaccine in sharing their experience of safety. If maximum people will take the vaccine soon, only then the pandemic will be effectively tackled,” Pawar said.

BJP legislator Siddarth Shirole pointed out that private hospitals have cited the delay in declaring names of beneficiaries for the poor response to vaccination. “The list of beneficiaries reach the centres very late and it becomes difficult for them to come for vaccination on a short notice,” he said, adding that the vaccination rate was less than 50 per cent and needed a push.

“Common people are also waiting for the vaccine, but it is difficult for them to get it considering the slow rate of vaccination,” Shirole said.

During the review meeting, elected representatives made a demand for allowing restaurants to operate till midnight. They also demanded that attendance at wedding halls be increased to 50 per cent of their capacity.

The deputy chief minister appealed to residents to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on February 19 in a simple manner as the pandemic was not yet over. “The pandemic is in control but not over as yet. There is a need to follow the safety measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Citizens have cooperated by not celebrating festivals in a big way and they should do the same during Shiv Jayanti,” he said.

