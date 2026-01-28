Ajit Pawar’s death: Officials recall weekly COVID strategy meetings, ground level approach

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had ambitious plans on improving health care in Pune and was keen on setting up an All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city.

google-preferred-btn
ajit pawar plane crashCrash site in Baramati whereDCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Whether it was a letter from a widow complaining of services at the gram panchayat or a bystander who stopped his car at the roadside, Ajit Pawar would patiently listen to the grievances and make sure the right questions were asked, recalled government officials in Pune.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister died in a plane crash at the Baramati airfield on Wednesday morning.

Both Naval Kishore Ram (presently municipal commissioner of Pune) who was Pune’s district collector during the COVID 19 pandemic and Ayush Prasad (presently Jalgaon district collector) then the Pune Zilla Parishad CEO paid tributes and said he was known for his directness and genuine concern for officers.

They recalled his strong work ethic and tireless dedication. Prasad said that Ajit Pawar had a specific schedule chalked out for the week. “He would be at the Mantralaya from Monday to Thursday. Fridays were reserved for Pune and Saturday for Baramati,” Prasad recalled.


“At the meetings, he personally read every petition and assigned follow-up actions to the concerned departments through detailed Excel spreadsheets, closely monitoring even routine tasks to ensure genuine concerns were addressed,” Prasad recalled. Naval Kishor Ram who was Pune district collector during the Covid-19 pandemic recalled how they would have had weekly meetings with Ajit Pawar to determine strategies for dealing with the virus.

“He was genuinely concerned for the health and life of Punekars,” Ram said and added soon after he took charge as Pune Municipal Commissioner, Ajit Pawar would follow up with him on issues regarding sanitation and traffic. “It is not only a loss to the State but a personal loss for officers like me,” Ram said.

 

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Timeline Reconstruction

Critical Timeline: VT-SSK, Plane Learjet 45, Jan 28, 2026
8:10 AM
Takeoff: Learjet 45 departs Mumbai airport
5 aboard: Pawar, PSO Jadhav, attendant Mali, pilots Kapoor & Pathak
35-Min Flight
Aircraft tracked on Mumbai-Baramati route via Flightradar24
Flight path: Mumbai → Pune → Baramati
Source: Flightradar24
8:45 AM
Radar Loss: Aircraft disappears from tracking
Final approach loop pattern detected before crash
Final Moments
"Aircraft making noise during landing... slid off runway, big explosion"
Eyewitness account
Aircraft: VT-SSK
Bombardier Learjet 45, VSR Aviation operator
Twin-engine business jet, 6-seat capacity
Campaign Trip
Mumbai-Pune journey for 4 election rallies
Zilla Parishad polls: Feb 5 voting, Feb 7 results
Express InfoGenIE
 

At a recent function in Pune, Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council had recalled him as a workaholic and spoke about Ajit Pawar’s unwavering work ethic. In fact then while complimenting the government’s commitment, she had humorously questioned Pawar on the dais whether the top brass at the government ever got enough sleep.

Story continues below this ad

Ajit Pawar’s huge push for AIIMS in Pune

The Deputy Chief Minister had ambitious plans on improving health care in Pune and was keen on setting up an All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city. The facility would come up at Aundh where the premises of the district hospital were selected.

A super-specialty dental facility was also planned and according to Pune district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle, area had been allocated for the project. “He was focussed on improving health care and at least seven sub-district hospitals- each with a bed capacity of 30 was upgraded to 100 beds at places like Chakan, Ghodegaon and others. A radio-therapy unit was also planned at Baramati”, a health official said. Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean, Pune’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital recalled a meeting with Ajit Pawar where the Dy CM firmly insisted patients be treated with care and without financial hardship.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement