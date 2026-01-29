‘Not a single dry eye’: How the Baramati medical college, Ajit Pawar helped build, became the site of his own post-mortem

Each visit by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to his hometown of Baramati, where he was killed in a crash Wednesday, invariably included a detailed review of the Government Medical College, established just six years ago.

“From the colour of the chairs in the auditorium to the progress of each department, Ajit Dada meticulously monitored every aspect, determined to shape it into a premier medical institution. Alas, little did we know then that a post-mortem would one day be performed on his body in that very institution, his mortal remains preserved and DNA samples collected,” Dr Manoj Khomane, Health Officer, Baramati Taluka, said.

As Ajit Pawar’s last rites were performed at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, the college authorities and medical officers are still coming to terms with the harsh reality that their “Ajit Dada” is no more.

‘We were all in a state of shock’

Dr Khomane recalled they got a call from the Sub Divisional Office (SDO), Baramati, for an additional ambulance at around 8.47 am Wednesday.

“Our ambulances, as per the VIP protocol, were already stationed at the airstrip, and, fervently praying that nothing untoward had occurred, we reached the site. By 8.49 am, the crowds outside the college had become aggressive, and no one was in the mood to listen. We were all in a state of shock,” he added.

As health department teams headed toward Baramati from Pune, identifying bodies was of prime importance. “There were two women and three men. The bodies were charred, but the police teams were able to identify Ajit Pawar’s body by his wristwatch. The nameplate on Vidip Jadhav’s waist belt also helped identify the deputy CM’s personal security officer. The third male body was in a pilot uniform,” Dr Khomane said.

Crash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon) Crash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

However, beyond the challenges of careful handling of the bodies was the immense emotional strain of having to deal with the loss of their leader.

Story continues below this ad

“There was not a single dry eye in the room as post-mortem procedures were taken up,” Dr Khomane, who was in the section as an assistant, recalled.

‘Atmosphere of grief’

Dr Rajesh Umap, Medical Superintendent, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College and Hospital, Baramati, admitted that their teams were overwhelmed and distressed.

“Our work was carried out in this atmosphere of grief, and we ensured that each step was taken with precision. A CT-Scan of all the bodies was carried out initially to assess for any foreign bodies in the respiratory tract, and then the post-mortem examinations were conducted,” Dr Umap said.

While the bodies were charred, the team also observed fractures due to the impact of the crash. A team of experts from the Regional Forensic Laboratory, Pune, was also present at the site, and, as per police directives, DNA samples, including tooth and femur bones, among others, were collected.

Story continues below this ad

Baramati Government Medical College. (Source: Express Photo) Baramati Government Medical College. (Source: Express Photo)

Meanwhile, several medical officers and doctors spoke about Ajit Pawar’s active role in raising concerns about medical issues.

For Dr Khomane, who is also the working President of the Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers (MAGMO), one of the most cherished memories is that their “Ajit Dada” was also a go-to person for expediting pending work.

“The state had increased the non-practising allowance as per the 7th Pay Commission. But it was Ajit Pawar’s active role that helped in implementing this decision that benefited so many medical officers,” Dr Khomane said.