Ajit Pawar, actor of 2019 drama, keeps low profile

Amid the turmoil within the Shiv Sena following the revolt by its key leader Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had also staged a revolt in 2019 and teamed up with Devendra Fadnavis to form a government at dawn, kept a low profile on a day when the MVA government teetered on the edge.

“The Deputy CM is busy in Mantralaya. When our party chief Sharad Pawar has said that it is an internal Sena matter, there was no need for Ajit Pawar to also comment,” NCP state spokesperson Clyde Carsto said. Incidentally, Ajit Pawar maintained a low profile even when Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP wrestled with BJP during Rajya Sabha polls and Legislative Council polls. After the defeat of the MVA candidate in the Rajya Sabha, he restrained himself from attacking the BJP even as Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP leaders accused the party for horse-trading.

A day before the State Legislative Council polls, Ajit Pawar predicted that there will be a “chamatkar” (miracle) on the day of the voting, but did not specify whether the miracle would be in favour of MVA or BJP. Even last week, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the “shila” temple in Dehu in Pune district, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis shared a stage with him.