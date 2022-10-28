Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray slam Maharashtra govt as TATA-Airbus project goes to Gujarat

With the TATA-Airbus transport aircraft project going to Gujarat instead of Nagpur in Maharashtra, Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar launched an offensive against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadanavis government on Friday.

“It is learnt that the TATA-Airbus transport aircraft project that was to come up in Nagpur will now be at Baroda in Gujarat, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone for it. This means a huge investment and employment generated from it have gone,” said Pawar.

The TATA-Airbus project was important for the state, the Opposition leader said. “The new government should take a clear stand on investments going out of the state. They should give an explanation. Conditions in the state were more favourable than in other states for the project, but suddenly it has gone to Gujarat. Other projects, including the Vedanta project, had gone the same way.” he said. “The state should take an aggressive stand in the interest of youth.”

“There were also statements by ministers from Uttar Pradesh that they will shift Bollywood to their state,” Pawar said, adding that Maharashtra ministers were diverting attention from issues like inflation, unemployment and farmer sufferings.

Pawar said he had urged the government to declare a “wet drought” in the state as rainfall during the withdrawal of the monsoon had destroyed crops and added to farmers’ sufferings. “The state government should immediately declare a ‘wet drought’, or it would be difficult for the farmers to survive. They could not celebrate Diwali as the government failed to ensure help to them. The ministers are insensitive towards their suffering,” he said.

Pawar sought to remind that Fadanavis, as leader of the Opposition, had urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to declare a “wet drought”. The situation is worse now, the NCP leader alleged.

According to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, son of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, industry does not trust the new government. “In the past three months, the chief minister has not taken any efforts to ensure the growth of industry in the state,” he said, adding that a person scared of facing elections could not bring investment.

Listing the projects that have gone to Gujarat — the Vedanta-Foxconn plant, the bulk drug park, the medical device park and the TATA-Airbus project — he said the previous government had taken steps to ensure that industries did not move out of the state.

During a visit to Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Thackeray stressed the need to find a solution to the problem of flooding in monsoons. Tanks to hold rainwater should be constructed, he said.