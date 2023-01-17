Served notice over unpaid tax on Nashik land, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says will clear dues by tomorrow

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has a non-agricultural tax amounting to Rs 21,960 pending on a 1-hectare land she owns in Adwadi village of Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, has promised to pay the tax by Wednesday.

“Legal advisor of the actress met us today and told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow,” Sinnar tehsildar Eknath Bangale told The Indian Express on Tuesday evening.

The tehsildar said the actress owns over 1-hectare land in Sinnar taluka where she runs a windmill energy farm. “She has invested in a windmill. The land was bought in 2009. She has paid the tax for all these years. Only the tax for this particular assessment year is pending,” the tehsildar said.

Bangale said,”Our revenue assessment year starts from August. We have sent her demand notice twice but there was no response. Now on January 9, we have again sent a notice to her to pay the tax. We had given her 10 days time, but now her advisor told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow.”

Officials said the windmill has been functioning but the tax is related to the land and not the project.