Airport to be ready by 2018: MADC officials

With the site for the proposed international airport at Khed Special Economic Zone approved by the state government,the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) hopes that if all the clearances and approvals come in time,the airport should be ready in five years.

The MADC will have to get approvals from the steering committee,Greenfield Airports,ministries of civil aviation,environment,defence and home affairs,Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Indian Meteorological Department.

Post approval,MADC will appointment consultant,who will ready a techno-economic feasibility report,assist in project documentation,run the bid process and assist in contract negotiations and assist in signing concession agreement, said MADC officials. They would also obtain approval for award of project work.

After the responsibility to develop the airport was transferred from MIDC to MADC ,the first techno feasibility was carried out at seven other sites and the Khed site was finalised. The site which is 45 km away from the city is at the Khed SEZ developed by the M/S Khed Economic Infrastructure Private Limited and is approachable by road from Rajgurunagar via Pabal-Shikrapur road. Power supply and water supply can be availed from the SEZ, stated district officials.

