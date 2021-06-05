Airlines may start operating more flights from Pune as lockdown eases

"As per the summer schedule prepared by us, there are about 100 flights supposed to operate from Pune Airport," said Singh. (File)

Pune airport is presently seeing an average of 18 arrivals and 18 departures of flights per day with a footfall of about 3,000 passengers on an average. With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding in many parts of the country – especially in urban centres – the airlines may start operating more flights, officials at the Pune airport said.

At present, various airlines are operating seven Pune-Delhi-Pune flights, two Pune-Bangalore-Pune and two Pune-Nagpur-Pune flights, and one flight a day for Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Prayagraj, Patna, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

Pune Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said the number of flights are expected to pick up as airlines find more passengers with loosening of lockdown-like restrictions in several states. “As per the summer schedule prepared by us, there are about 100 flights supposed to operate from Pune Airport. However, a majority of the flights are not being operated due to economic considerations. Hopefully, this will change in the coming weeks,” said Singh.

Among the Pune-Delhi-Pune flights, Indigo’s 6E 5001/5032 arrives from the national capital at 8.20 am and departs for Delhi at 9 pm; SpiceJet’s SG 8185/575 arrives at Pune Airport from Delhi at 10.45 am and departs for Patna at 11.15 am; Vistara’s UK 971/972 arrives from Delhi to Pune Airport at 12.35 pm and departs for Delhi at 1.10 pm; Vistara’s UK 931/998 arrives from Delhi at Pune airport 4.20 pm and departs for Delhi again at 4.55 pm; Go Air’s G8 1171/1172 reaches Pune from Delhi at 6.40 pm and then departs for the capital again at 7.30 pm; Indigo’s 6E 286/528 arrives from Delhi at Pune Airport at 7.15 pm and departs for Delhi at 7.50 pm.

Two flights connecting Pune with Bengaluru are Indigo’s 6E 6104/5984 which arrives at Pune at 12.45 pm and departs for Bengaluru at 1.25 pm; and Air Asia’s I5 1426 which arrives in Pune from Bengaluru at 2.15 pm. This flight then heads to Jaipur at 2.55 pm instead of returning to Bengaluru.

Other flights that connect Pune with destinations outside Maharashtra include indigo’s Lucknow-Pune flight (6E 835) which arrives at Pune airport from Lucknow at 9.25 am and departs for Lucknow (6E 836) at 2.40 pm; SpiceJet’s Patna-Pune flight (SG 756) that arrives at Pune airport at 4.25 pm; SpiceJet’s Ahmedabad-Pune flight (SG 6636) which arrives at Pune at 6.35 pm and departs for Ahmedabad (as SG 6631) at 6.50 pm; Air Asia’s Bhubaneswar-Pune flight (I5 319) which arrives at 11.25 am and departs from Pune for Bhubaneshwar at 11.55 am; and Indigo’s Prayagraj-Pune flight (6E 5983) that arrives at Pune at 1.30 pm and then heads to Bengaluru at 2.05 pm as 6E 407.

