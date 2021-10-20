Airline staffer booked for stealing valuables from Pune passenger

An employee of an airline company has been booked for criminal breach of trust for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 1.4 lakh belonging to a woman passenger from Pune, who recently flew to San Francisco.

The 45-year-old woman, who is a dietitian and a resident of Yerwada, lodged the FIR in this case at Yerwada police station on Tuesday.

The complainant travelled to San Francisco, USA recently with her daughter, who has received admission in a college there, and returned to Pune on October 3, police said.

During the return journey, she handed over two bags to a staffer of the airline company, police said. But she later discovered that some valuables, including clothes, gift items, perfumes and other material in one bag, were missing, police said. She then approached Pune City Police and filed a complaint of criminal breach of trust against the staffer of the airline company.