Air quality to improve, nights over Pune to get cooler

The trend of warm nights, experienced over Pune during the recent days, will abate as there is a slight fall in the minimum temperatures likely during the remaining days this week.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.1 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.4 degrees.

City’s minimum temperatures forecast for Thursday is expected to see a marginal fall and range between 19 – 20 degrees. The day temperatures too shall drop and remain between 36 and 37 degrees on Thursday.

Pune will experience clear sky conditions till afternoon which will turn partly cloudy thereafter, the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department has stated.

The latest forecast suggests that the city’s air will remain under the ‘Satisfactory’ category on Thursday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 22, 2021

Pune city AQI – 80 – Satisfactory