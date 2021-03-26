Pune: Air quality to drop, hotter conditions over weekend

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Pune’s day temperature on Saturday to hover around 37 degrees Celsius whereas the nights could be slightly cooler, with the minimum temperature expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius. (File)

It was a hot day with dry weather prevailing over the city on Friday. The city’s maximum temperature — 37.5 degrees Celsius — was recorded at both Shivajinagar and Lohegaon.

Dry weather and clear sky conditions will ensure heating over the region.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Pune’s day temperature on Saturday to hover around 37 degrees Celsius whereas the nights could be slightly cooler, with the minimum temperature expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast: March 26, 2021

Pune city – 159 – Moderate