Pune: Air quality slips to ‘Moderate’, hot day expected today

A wall of flowers at Rangehills area on Tuesday as the summer approaches. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in day temperatures in the coming days in Pune.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 16 degrees. At Pashan it was 17 degrees and over Lohegaon it remained 17.9 degree Celsius.

The IMD has forecast a hot day owing to clear skies on Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees whereas the minimum temperature would remain around 16 degree Celsius.

Air over the city on Thursday remained ‘Moderate’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on the day being 118. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has warned of deteriorating air quality for Friday, with the likely AQI of 145.