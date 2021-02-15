Air quality improves, temperatures rise in Pune

The Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degree Celsius, but Pashan (15.7 degrees) and Lohegaon (17.1 degrees) were warmer on Sunday.

The air quality across Pune city showed marked improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 115, which is in the ‘Moderate’ category.

The Shivajinagar station recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degree Celsius, but Pashan (15.7 degrees) and Lohegaon (17.1 degrees) were warmer on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy sky conditions during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, when the day temperatures would remain 31 degrees and minimum temperatures would be around 15 degree Celsius.

The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted the AQI to settle around 104 tomorrow.