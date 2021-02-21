Air Pune: Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya new dean and deputy commandant of AFMC

As Director (Health), Rajesh Vaidya was the nodal officer for AIDS control in the Armed Forces. (File)

Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Vaidya, VSM, assumed the post of Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, recently.

He is an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College from the 1981 batch and was commissioned in the Air Force in 1985. Having initially served as Squadron Medical Officer in both fighter and transport squadrons, he specialised in Community Medicine from AFMC and qualified his DNB from the National Board of Examinations.

He has been on the faculty at the Armed Forces Medical College earlier and has held pivotal public health appointments including Director (Health) and Director (Medical Research) of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

As Director (Health), he was the nodal officer for AIDS control in the Armed Forces.

He is a post-graduate teacher and examiner at Poona University, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences and the National Board of Examinations. He has authored several research papers and was on the editorial board of the Armed Forces book of Public Health (The Red Book) as well as the textbook on Public Health and Community Medicine, published by the World Health Organisation.

Prior to his present appointment, AVM Rajesh Vaidya was commanding the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME).

