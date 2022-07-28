Air pollution in Pune remained below pre-pandemic level in 2021 too, says PMC report

After the Covid-induced lockdown that restricted the movement of people in 2020 led to an improvement in Pune’s environment, the same trend continued in 2021 even as the city returned to normalcy post the pandemic lull, according to Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2021-22, released by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Wednesday.

The city’s air quality was in the ‘good’ category for most days of 2020 and there was no single day in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ category in 2021, the report stated. There has been an increase in air pollution but it is still below the mark that existed before the beginning of the pandemic, it said.

Meanwhile, the overall count of vehicles in the city increased to 33,24,582 with the addition of 1,70,115 new vehicles in 2021. However, around 94 per cent of the new vehicles on roads are Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant. In 2021, 6,219 new electric vehicles were registered as against 1,450 in 2020, according to the report.

The trend of increase in solar energy use continued in 2021 as the consumers using it rose to 3,211 from 2,669 in 2020, it said. As many as 16,20,42,140 units of electricity were generated from solar energy in 2021, up from 12,17,95,622 units in 2020. The PMC also set up an electric vehicle cell in the city for promoting the use of the non-pollutant mode of transportation, the report said.

According to the report, the city took up many initiatives to achieve the 17 sustainable development goals declared by the United Nations (UN). The city has 210 gardens covering 19.78 lakh square metres. There are over 51 lakh trees in the city and the geotagging of them has been done, it said.

The noise level in the city also continued to be well within the standard mark of 55 dB in 2021, the report said.

The water pollution was also well below the threshold for lakes but rose in nallahs last year. The maximum temperature recorded was 39.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 8.6 degree Celsius, the report said.

Pune city became the largest city in the state considering the increase in the area after the inclusion of 23 new villages on June 30, 2021, as the area increased to 519 square kilometres. Around 28 per cent of the total population of around 35.56 lakh in the city resides in slums, the report added.