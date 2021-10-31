Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor takes over as new NDA Commandant

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor took over charge as the Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Sunday from Lt Gen Asit Mistry, who retired after serving in the Indian Army for 39 years.

Air Marshal Kapoor joined the Flying branch of the Indian Air Force in December 1985. He has over 7,800 hours of accident/incident-free flying on various trainer, transport and strategic aircraft. He is an alumnus of the NDA, besides the Defence Services Staff College, Flying Instructor School, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. His educational qualifications include MSc in Defence Studies, Master of Management Studies and MPhil. He is presently pursuing his PhD from Osmania University.

The officer has participated in numerous flying exercises and operations in India and abroad. As a flying instructor, he has done instructional tenures at the Air Force Academy and the Fixed Wing Training Faculty, Yelahanka. He has experience in high altitude, VVIP, air-to-air refuelling and combat operations. Air Marshal Kapoor is one of the pioneers in aerial-refuelling operations in the Indian Air Force and he received training abroad from the original equipment manufacturer.

Air Marshal Kapoor’s staff appointments include Director and Principal Director (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Head of the faculty and Senior Air Force Instructor at the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations (Transport and Helicopters) and Assistant Chief of the Staff (Personnel Airmen and Civilian) at Air Headquarters and Commandant of the Air Force Academy.

He has been awarded with Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.