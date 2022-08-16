Air India launches direct flight between Pune and Ahmedabad

Air India has announced the launch of its direct flight between Ahmedabad and Pune with effect from August 20, 2022. The addition of this new route will cater to the growing demand for air connectivity between the two smart cities and growing commercial and education hubs.

Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad Airport at 10.45 am and arrive at Pune Airport at 12.10 pm. Flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune Airport at 12.40 pm and arrive at Ahmedabad Airport at 2.15 am. The estimated travel time between the two cities will be 85-95 minutes.

Introduction of the new route between Ahmedabad and Pune has been made possible by the restoration of Air India’s aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

“We are excited to launch flight between Ahmedabad and Pune, which are key growth centres in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively,” Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO of Air India, said in a press statement.

“This new addition is set to improve Air India’s domestic connectivity and empower our customers with more travel options. We look forward to further augmenting our domestic connectivity and introducing new routes over the coming months as more aircraft return to service,” he said.