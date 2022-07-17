Air Force seminar on indigenisation of avionics in Pune

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hosting a two-day Avionics Indigenisation Seminar, AVISEM-22, in Pune from Monday on the theme ‘Indigenisation of Avionics Aggregates Based on Modular Open System Architecture Framework’. Avionics refers to the development and use of electrical and electronic devices in aviation.

“Taking forward the mandate of Atma Nirbharta, the objective of the seminar is to evolve a strategy for reducing the dependence on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for supply and maintenance of avionic aggregates,” a press statement from the IAF said. The seminar intends to address this by holding ideation sessions to discuss the possibility of using commercially off-the-shelf products and technology, officials said.

“Eventually the seminar is envisaged to evolve a process that needs to be adopted for integration, certification and qualification of the modular level solutions as a replacement option for the OEM supplied avionic aggregates,” the statement added. The event is being steered by the Indigenisation Directorate of the Air Headquarters and will be conducted at the Base Repair Depot of the IAF in Pune.

A two-day Avionics Indigenisation Seminar will be held in Pune. A two-day Avionics Indigenisation Seminar will be held in Pune.

Officials said eminent scientists representing various laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), prominent contributors from the industry, senior leadership of the IAF from Air Headquarters and the Maintenance Command, and representatives from all base repair depots of the IAF will participate in the event. Industry participants will showcase their capabilities in the niche domain of Modular System Architecture Framework for use by the IAF to undertake indigenous development.

The seminar will be chaired by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command.