Air Force helicopter makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Baramati, crew safe

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in the Pune district due to a suspected technical issue Thursday, the IAF said, adding the crew and the aircraft were safe. The recovery of the helicopter was underway, according to the IAF statement.

The Chetak Helicopter is a two ton class helicopter and is powered by Artouste – III B turboshaft engine. The helicopter is suitable for commuting, cargo and material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue (SAR), aerial survey and patrolling, emergency medical services, off-shore operations and underslung operations.

Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police of the Baramati division of the Pune rural police, said, “After receiving information about the incident around 10.30 am, a team from local police, including armed personnel, were deployed at the site and communication was established with the Indian Air Force officials.”