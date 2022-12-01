scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Air Force helicopter makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Baramati, crew safe

The Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out the precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in the Pune district due to a suspected technical issue

The recovery of the helicopter was underway, according to the IAF statement. (Image source: Local police officials)

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield in the Pune district due to a suspected technical issue Thursday, the IAF said, adding the crew and the aircraft were safe. The recovery of the helicopter was underway, according to the IAF statement.

The Chetak Helicopter is a two ton class helicopter and is powered by Artouste – III B turboshaft engine. The helicopter is suitable for commuting, cargo and material transport, casualty evacuation, search and rescue (SAR), aerial survey and patrolling, emergency medical services, off-shore operations and underslung operations.

More from Pune

Anand Bhoite, additional superintendent of police of the Baramati division of the Pune rural police, said, “After receiving information about the incident around 10.30 am, a team from local police, including armed personnel, were deployed at the site and communication was established with the Indian Air Force officials.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 01:20:08 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham mean business in new Pathaan poster, see photo

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close