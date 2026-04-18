Air force aircraft incident at Pune Airport, flights diverted

According to flight tracking data on Flight Radar 24, at least eight aircraft scheduled to land at Pune International Airport were diverted to Surat International Airport, Goa Manohar International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Chennai International Airport, and Coimbatore International Airport.

An incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft at the Pune International Airport rendered the runway inoperative on April 17 night. Flights scheduled to land at the airport were diverted to various other airports.

The X account of the Indian Air Force – Media Co-ordination Centre posted at 11:41 pm that an ‘incident’ involving an IAF aircraft had rendered the runway unavailable.

The post said, “Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest.”