Air force aircraft incident at Pune Airport, flights diverted

The X account of the Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre posted at 11:41 pm that an 'incident' involving an IAF aircraft had rendered the runway unavailable.

Written by: Soham Shah
1 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 18, 2026 12:02 AM IST
Air force aircraft incident at Pune Airport, air force, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pune International Airport, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to flight tracking data on Flight Radar 24, at least eight aircraft scheduled to land at Pune International Airport were diverted to Surat International Airport, Goa Manohar International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Chennai International Airport, and Coimbatore International Airport.
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An incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft at the Pune International Airport rendered the runway inoperative on April 17 night. Flights scheduled to land at the airport were diverted to various other airports.

The X account of the Indian Air Force – Media Co-ordination Centre posted at 11:41 pm that an ‘incident’ involving an IAF aircraft had rendered the runway unavailable.

The post said, “Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property. Efforts are underway to operationalise the runway and resume normal operations at the earliest.”

According to flight tracking data on Flight Radar 24, at least eight aircraft scheduled to land at Pune International Airport were diverted to Surat International Airport, Goa Manohar International Airport, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Chennai International Airport, and Coimbatore International Airport.

This is a developing story.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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