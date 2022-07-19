Air Force achieves 95% self-reliance in spares supply, saves Rs 600 crore in 5 years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved 95 per cent self reliance in the supply of spare parts for the maintenance of its critical assets and has thus saved Rs 600 crore in the past five years by using indigenous items, said Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, who heads the IAF’s Maintenance Command. He also said that for all critical aircraft fleets of the IAF, the tyres and batteries will be indigenously available in the next three years.

Air Marshal Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Nagpur-headquartered Maintenance Command of IAF told reporters during a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar, AVISEM-22, conducted at the Base Repair Depot of IAF in Pune.

Regarding the role played by the Maintenance Command of the IAF, Air Marshal Pande said, “During the maintenance or sustenance activity, whenever we encounter the problem in terms of non-availability of a spare or LRU (Line Replaceable Unit), the Maintenance Command takes on the task of developing them. You will be happy to note that as on date in the case of mandatory spares and spares which form part of our Automatic Replenishment System (ARS), we have achieved a self-reliance of 95 per cent. We have a plan in place where for the critical aircraft fleets, in the next three years, we will have all the tyres and batteries indigenously available. We will not be doing any import of these things. This particular workshop was centred around development of 200-plus avionics scenarios. And that is why we want to propagate the new idea of Modular Open System Architecture Framework so that we can make the full use of technology that is available to us.”

Elaborating on indigenous development of batteries and tyres, Air Marshal Pande said, they have already developed the tyres for Su-30 aircraft. Elaborating on indigenous development of batteries and tyres, Air Marshal Pande said, they have already developed the tyres for Su-30 aircraft.

After delivering the keynote address, Air Marshal Pande said, “Indian Industry has always been working hand in hand with the Air Force. It is due to their courtesy that today I boast of achieving 95 per cent self-reliance.” When asked about cost cutting that can be achieved by using indigenous items, he said “To give you the figure of savings that we have accrued, in the last five years by the use of the indigenous items we have resorted to saving of around Rs 600 crore. That is the last figure that we could work out.”

Technology developed for retreading of tyres of IL-76

Elaborating on indigenous development of batteries and tyres, Air Marshal Pande said, they have already developed the tyres for Su-30 aircraft. “We will undertake development of tyres for all those aircraft, which are going to give us service for more than 10 years from now. We have also developed the technology for retreading of tyres of IL-76 and we are using it effectively. As far as the batteries are concerned, we have developed them for a large number of fighter aircrafts, some of the trainer aircrafts, all the batteries for MI-17 series helicopters, for AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and for IL-76 and IL-78 platforms. Others are in the process and will fructify in due course of time.”

IAF officers said that the core objective of the seminar was to translate the Union Government’s AatmaNirbhar policy into action, to promote adoption of Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in aviation system and to reduce dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Western and Russian origins.

Members from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) establishments, the academia and the civil aviation industry were invited to the seminar to deliberate on the process of creating an implementable framework for indigenous repair and development of avionic aggregates within the country.

The theme of the seminar was ‘Indigenisation of Avionics Aggregates Based on Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) Framework.’ The event was steered by the Indigenisation Directorate of the Air Headquarters.

On the efforts by the Maintenance Command towards indigenisation, Pande said, “We are trying to create a consortium at national level wherein all the requisite stakeholders will be onboard. It will consist of industry, development agencies, certification agencies, quality control organisations and of course the Indian Air Force. It will be a national level committee and will have sub-committees with different roles and tasks.”