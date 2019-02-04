AIMIM chief Owaisi slams BJP, Cong; says no difference between the two

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Sunday said both the BJP and the Congress are competing against each other, not to establish equality or justice in the land, but to become “popular Hindu.” He was speaking on “The Demise of Secularism” during Words Count, an event organised in the city on Sunday.

“I am surprised and shocked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are competing against each other to establish who is a stronger and a popular Hindu. It is a misfortune that two national parties are not competing for justice or equality. I do not see any difference between the two parties.”

Describing the Congress as a “dummy God,” Owaisi said: “Unfortunately, in our country, whatever ill or wrong steps that Congress takes, the BJP completes it.” He criticised the ruling party for misusing certain Acts. Citing the arrest of professor Anand Teltumbde by the Pune Police on Saturday and his release later in the day, he said: “Pune Police went ahead and arrested professor Teltumbde despite Supreme Court not permitting it.”

He said India has remained secular only because of its Constitution. “We must celebrate the diversities of this country, be it in the form of religions, languages or cultures. We must accept and respect both Ali and Bajrangbali. I am against holding cabinet meetings at Kumbh Mela or stating that Hindusim is above other religions,” said Owaisi, when asked what he considers secular. He justified his party’s support to K Chandrashekar Rao in the recently held Telangana state elections. On being asked whether he would contest against PM Modi, the AIMIM president said his party will work to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections. “I will contest from anywhere. But I won’t show my cards here. We will work to see Modi and the BJP lose the Loka Sabha elections.”

Taking a jibe at the recent reports citing low rate of job creation and mounting agrarian crisis, Owaisi said: “Where is the government’s ‘josh’ in creating new jobs and finding solution to farmer suicides?”

Commenting on the entry of women devotees to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and the way in which the Supreme Court judgment was implemented, Owaisi said: “Firstly, a state should be religion-neutral. The PM is opposing the implementation of the SC judgement. Both Congress and BJP are to be equally blamed in this matter and people opposed, as they have faith (on certain practices). While Sabarimala is a matter of faith whereas triple talaq is matter concerning gender justice. I condemn triple talaq.”

Asked by a former defence personnel if Muslims were contributing to worsenening the existing fragile situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Owaisi said: “Last year saw the highest number of deaths of security personnel in recent times. How is it a problem created by Muslims? The Modi government has not exercised its constitutional duties. The BJP has even deceived the Kashmiri pandits.”