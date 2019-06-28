Aimed at women empowerment, Wari Nari Shakti initiative launched in Pune

Written by Sneha Kudva

The ‘Wari Nari Shakti’ initiative was inaugurated during the palkhi procession at Shaniwar Wada on Thursday. On the occasion, Vijaya Rahatkar, chairman, Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Pune, said: “Women are the backbone of the family… Men and women are equal; women are walking shoulder to shoulder with their brothers in this pilgrimage.”

The procession included a Chitra Rath (floating vehicle) to create awareness about laws for women, health and hygiene of women. The programme also showcased a special Dindi on women empowerment from Shaniwar Wada to Bhide Wada.

“I wish for this women empowerment initiative to go beyond this pilgrimage and that one day, we will see the rise of women in every field, including politics,” said Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. She added, “At a time when politicians, orators, and journalists are trying their best to bring out these burning issues, we as a society must come together to help put an end to these issues.”

“Our aim is to make this pilgrimage a safe space for women to learn and grow as individuals. We wish to raise more awareness of the concepts of women’s health and hygiene through our efforts” said Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune.

Sadanand More, an eminent writer, said, “We are all equal in God’s eyes, and it is our duty to make sure that there is no discrimination.” The initiative aims at providing sanitary vending machines and incinerator machines on both the routes of the pilgrimage and will showcase movies based on women empowerment. The movies include Dangal, Damini, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and select short films.