AI in healthcare sees slow but steady rise: Why top doctors say AI can’t replace clinical intuition

However, doctors say these tools are already proving useful in handling repetitive and time-consuming tasks.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneMar 21, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Since many doctors tend to write in short forms, abbreviations, and phrases, AI helps refine and standardize clinical documentation.Since many doctors tend to write in short forms, abbreviations, and phrases, AI helps refine and standardize clinical documentation. (Image generated using AI)
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AI in healthcare India, Generative AI medical documentation, discharge summary AI, Dr Urvi Shukla Aditya Birla Hospital, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), diabetic retinopathy AI diagnostics, Qure.ai healthcare, medical AI black box, ICD coding automation, AI in cataract surgery.

The use of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is steadily increasing, particularly with the use of large language models (LLMs). According to doctors, these tools are already proving useful in handling repetitive and time-consuming tasks. For example, clinicians can input templates of discharge summaries into AI systems and receive grammatically correct, well-structured documents.

Since many doctors tend to write in short forms, abbreviations, and phrases, AI helps refine and standardize clinical documentation. However, despite their growing use, these tools are not yet fully integrated into hospital information systems, Dr Urvi Shukla, Director, Intensive Care Unit, Aditya Birla Hospital, told The Indian Express.

“The main challenges include the high cost of integrating Generative AI models, the lack of governance, and the protection of sensitive patient information. There is also a lack of a standardized Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) framework. Medical diagnosis often relies on combining multiple clinical, laboratory, and radiological clues. For instance, ECG changes, raised blood markers, chest pain, and elevated heart rate may together indicate a heart attack. As a doctor with clinical experience, I would be able to put these pieces of a puzzle together. However, translating this complex reasoning into AI algorithms can be difficult, inaccurate, and not representative of the varied population in general. Some of these algorithms lack explanation ability, and doctors question whether such systems can ever provide 100% certainty,” Dr Shukla observed.

According to Dr Shukla, another limitation is data. “For AI models to produce consistent and reliable outputs, they must be trained on millions of standardised data points. However, hospital data is often not shared, and there is a lack of uniform data formats. This restricts effective training and scalability. There is also the issue of the “black box” nature of AI. Doctors need to understand how a model arrives at a conclusion,” he said. In serious conditions like cancer or stroke, an AI-generated output without clear reasoning may not be trustworthy. This lack of transparency limits the adoption of AI for critical decision-making, Dr Shukla explained.

AI is most useful in simpler, repetitive tasks

Presently, several doctors note that AI is most useful in simpler, repetitive tasks. Dr Vijay Natarajan, cardiac surgeon at Poona Hospital, said that the use of AI in healthcare is currently limited but steadily evolving. “AI is being explored for tasks such as generating discharge summaries for long-stay patients and assisting with ICD coding, where each diagnosis is assigned an international classification code for every patient. It is also being considered for preparing ICU transfer-out summaries, helping streamline documentation and improve efficiency,” the cardiac surgeon said.

Dr Prasad Rajhans, chief intensivist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, too emphasised the importance of backend software in healthcare, particularly for managing discharge summaries, patient records, and overall clinical documentation.

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“AI integration into these systems can significantly reduce administrative workload and improve efficiency in routine medical tasks,” he said.

According to Dr Meeta Nakhare, consulting gynaecologist,  AI in healthcare can be beneficial in cases of limited resources like manpower. “For instance, in comparison to a faulty blood pressure apparatus, an automated one, which recalculates the patient’s pulse, BP, and instantly gives a report, can help save on resources, time, money, and energy. But we have to remember that there has to be standardization of AI for use in healthcare. We don’t want a fake model that gives us wrong reports,” Dr Nakhare said.

‘AI in diagnostics is promising in diabetic retinopathy’

Dr Aditya Kelkar, Director, National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO), also agreed that AI is used in hospital management for appointment scheduling, allocating patients to various sub-specialty consultants. However, he acknowledged that AI in diagnostics, especially for age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, is promising.

“AI is being used in cataract and retina surgeries mainly to effectively control eye pressure during the procedure to minimise complications,” Dr Kelkar said.

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Ankit Modi, founding member and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Qure.ai, a healthcare firm, further pointed out that AI is becoming an integral part of everyday diagnostics, not as a replacement for clinicians but as a powerful support system. According to Modi, AI enables faster interpretation of scans and can be particularly impactful in settings where access to specialist expertise remains limited.

Trust, empathy, communication heart of medical practice

Dr K M Paknikar, ANRF Prime Minister Professor at COEP Technological University, said that clinical decision-making is not merely a computational exercise. “It is a nuanced synthesis of scientific knowledge, experience, intuition, ethical responsibility, and an understanding of the patient as a whole person rather than a dataset.

“AI can assist by analysing vast volumes of data, suggesting diagnoses or identifying patterns that may escape the human eye. But it cannot assume accountability nor can it fully grasp context, uncertainty, or emotional and social dimensions of illness,” Dr Paknikar said.

“A physician must weigh not only what can be done but what should be done, often in situations where evidence is incomplete or lacking. Trust, empathy, and communication, which lie at the heart of medical practice, cannot be outsourced to algorithms. In this sense, AI will function as a powerful instrument, but the clinician will remain the final arbiter,” he added.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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