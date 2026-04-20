AI cameras to soon manage Pune traffic with automatic challans: Additional CP

Additional CP Manoj Patil announced that Pune’s AI-based ITMS will soon automate 99% of traffic challans across 500 city spots, shifting to a "certainty of punishment" model to combat the 78-lakh-vehicle congestion crisis. (File Photo)

AI-based cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will soon play a central role in managing Pune’s traffic, with automatic challans to be issued for violations across nearly 500 locations in the city, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Pune Social Impact Dialogue organised by the Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP), Patil said that ITMS will ensure stricter enforcement, as “certainty of punishment” will discourage people from breaking rules, with up to 99% of challans expected to be generated by the system.

He explained that Pune’s worsening traffic situation is the result of rapid and unplanned growth, outdated planning, and excessive reliance on private vehicles and that earlier infrastructure projects, such as flyovers, were often designed using limited or outdated data.