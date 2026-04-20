AI cameras to soon manage Pune traffic with automatic challans: Additional CP

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AI-based cameras under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will soon play a central role in managing Pune’s traffic, with automatic challans to be issued for violations across nearly 500 locations in the city, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Pune Social Impact Dialogue organised by the Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP), Patil said that ITMS will ensure stricter enforcement, as “certainty of punishment” will discourage people from breaking rules, with up to 99% of challans expected to be generated by the system.
He explained that Pune’s worsening traffic situation is the result of rapid and unplanned growth, outdated planning, and excessive reliance on private vehicles and that earlier infrastructure projects, such as flyovers, were often designed using limited or outdated data.
Citing an example, he said that a bridge planned for 19,000 vehicles is now expected to handle nearly 90,000 vehicles, leading to congestion instead of relief.
To address this, authorities are now shifting towards data-driven and evidence-based planning, using real-time inputs from platforms like Google and TomTom, he said.
Highlighting the scale of the issue, Patil noted that Pune has 78 lakh vehicles but only 7% road area, resulting in severe pressure on road capacity.
To tackle this, the administration is implementing both short-term and long-term measures, including improving road hierarchy, focusing on 32 key roads that handle 80% of traffic movement, reducing signals, removing encroachments, and increasing average vehicle speeds.
He emphasised that even small interventions like fixing potholes, better road markings, and converting roads to one-way can significantly ease congestion.
Calling public behaviour a major factor, he said that nearly 99% of traffic jams are caused by violations.
Along with AI cameras strengthening enforcement, he highlighted the need for greater use of public transport, noting that only 11% of citizens currently rely on it.
The event brought together corporate leaders, ESG practitioners, and changemakers on a common platform aimed at strengthening collaboration across the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape.
This year, it was attended by distinguished guests including Kiran D M, Global Sustainability Impact Coach and CEO of Seva Bridge Foundation; Dr Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA Mobility; Satya Natarajan, CEO of Climate Troopers Foundation; Prof Rajiv Yeravdekar, provost of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Symbiosis International University.
The event also saw participation from NGOs such as Swadesh Foundation, 14 Tree Foundation, Harshadeep Foundation, Tarachand Hospital, Eco Circular, Animal Angel, Eco Exit, Life Lab and Swaroop Vardhini.