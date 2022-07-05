AI-based tool launched to help cantonment boards detect encroachments on defence land

The Union Ministry of Defence ministry has launched an artificial intelligence-based software platform which is expected to help cantonment boards in the country detect unauthorised constructions and encroachments on defence lands, according to a press statement issued by the ministry Monday.

Centre of Excellence on Satellite & Unmanned Remote Vehicle Initiative (CoE-SURVEI) has developed the software which can automatically detect changes on the ground, including unauthorised constructions and encroachments in a time series using satellite imagery.

The initiative, established by Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) at the National Institute of Defence Estates Management in Meerut, uses the latest technologies in surveys, including satellite imagery, drone imagery and geo-spatial tools for effective land management and urban planning, according to the press statement. The CoE was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last December.

The centre uses the application across the 62 cantonments in the country. Officials said that the tool enables chief executive officers (CEOs) of cantonment boards to identify changes on ground that are permanent and then enables them to check if those are authorised or undertaken without adequate permissions. It leads the CEOs to know if any action is taken in time against unauthorised constructions or encroachments and if not, suitable legal action can be further initiated, according to the statement.

This software has been developed by CoE in collaboration with knowledge partner Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Visakhapatnam. Presently, the tool uses National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Cartosat-3 imagery with trained software.

“The software facilitates better control on unauthorised activities, ensures accountability of field staff and helps in reducing corrupt practices. It was known that out of 1,133 unauthorised changes detected, the action was already taken in 570 cases. In the remaining 563 cases, wherever legal action is warranted the same has been initiated by the Cantonment Boards after changes were detected by the tool,” the statement said.

It added: “The change detection tool has resulted in effective defence land management. Efforts are on to further fine tune and upgrade it to achieve higher accuracy. The CoE has now partnered with a couple of other reputed organisations for improved AI interface with change detection tools so as to enhance the functionality of change detection software. This may specifically benefit DGDE and services in management of defence land located in remote and inhospitable terrains.”

The statement further said that the CoE has also developed tools for vacant land analysis and 3D imagery analysis of hill cantonments for land management. By leveraging technology, it is trying to ensure optimum use of defence land through Geographic Information System (GIS)-based land management systems.