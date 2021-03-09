Ahmednagar: Police to be deployed at marriage halls to check violation of Covid-19 norms

Bhosale said that 44 marriage functions are scheduled this week in the district where the local police will keep a close watch.

The district administration in Ahmednagar district, which has seen steady a rise in COVID-19 cases, has announced stringent methods to curb the spread of the virus, which include deployment of police personnel at marriage halls throughout the day and on-the-spot action against organisers if more than 50 guests are found attending the event.

The district which borders Pune and Aurangabad, both of which have seen an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks and announced curbs, has been detecting more than 350 cases every day. Although there were talks that the administration will impose movement restriction or partial lockdown, the district collector who participated in a conference of collectors with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said there will be no fresh curbs as of now but the restrictions that are already in place will be strictly implemented.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said, “It’s been observed that marriages and other functions are being held in the district with large gatherings. This is of concern in the light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases. Hence, it has been decided that the police will be deployed at marriage halls that have bookings so as to ensure that only 50 guests attend those events. They will videograph the entire event and violations will lead to penalties.”

Bhosale said that 44 marriage functions are scheduled this week in the district where the local police will keep a close watch.



In February 2021, the daily COVID-19 detection had come down to 45 but has seen a steady increase since. Presently, there are over 1600 COVID patients in the hospitals.