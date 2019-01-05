Ahmednagar police arrest one for posing as soldier

THREE PERSONS were arrested, including one for impersonating a soldier, wearing the Indian Army uniform and moving in defence area without permission.

Ahmednagar police identified the suspects as Pradeep Sitaram Shinde of Parner, Ahmednagar, Rizwan Ejaz Ali and Sonu Nawazuddin Chaudhary, both from Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

A press release by the Army stated that security staff of Armoured Corps Centre and School, apprehended Shinde for impersonating a soldier on Thursday.

“At the time of incident, the security staff saw Shinde dressed in combat dress moving suspiciously near the Centre and School. On being questioned, the individual produced a soldier’s identity card, which was found to be forged. On further inquiry, Shinde claimed he was helped by two other accomplices for recruitment in the Army. The suspects have been apprehended by the police and investigations are in progress,” stated an Indian Army press release.

Superintendent of Ahmednagar police, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, said, “Army officials detained the suspects and later informed the police. We have arrested the trio, further investigation is on.”

Ahmednagar police produced the three suspects before a local court. The court remanded them to police custody till January 8. Police are probing how Shinde came in contact with the other two suspects and his purpose behind wearing the Army uniform.