Ahmednagar hospital fire tragedy: Suspended civil surgeon arrested

Months after the fire tragedy at the Ahmednagar district hospital in Maharashtra that killed 14 Covid-19 patients, mostly senior citizens, the suspended civil surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharna was arrested on Monday. The district court later released him around 8 pm.

“The police have received a report of the investigation conducted at the state-level which has blamed Dr Pokhrana. Therefore, he has been included in the case,” said an officer associated with the investigation. Further investigation is carried out by sub-divisional officer Anil Katade.

On November 6, 2021, a fire broke out at the Covid-19 ICU ward of the district hospital resulting in the death of 14. The state government suspended Dr Pokharna and three other hospital staff. It also terminated the services of two nurses.

The hospital was running in violation of the fire safety rules, said officials. Shankar Misal, chief of the Ahmednagar civic fire brigade, told The Indian Express earlier that fire audits of the hospital had suggested setting up a firefighting system but the hospital did not have water sprinklers and smoke alarms. The hospital staff were not trained in using fire extinguishers, he had said.

Earlier, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty based on the report of the committee appointed by the state.