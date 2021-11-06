Ahmednagar hospital fire: Health minister announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of victims

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the fire incident at Ahmednagar district general hospital where 11 Covid patients died and six others were injured was unfortunate. “We have declared a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for each family,” Tope told The Indian Express.

“Initial reports indicate that the fire was caused due to a short circuit at the intensive care unit. The unit was set up a year ago and an inquiry will be conducted by a team led by the Divisional Commissioner. The team will include fire safety experts and others from the electrical division,” Tope said.

Tope added he will visit Ahmednagar soon while Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Dr Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (who hails from Nashik), are also expected to reach Ahmednagar.

Around 10:45 am, the staff at the 282-bed Ahmednagar district hospital noticed smoke coming out of the ICU and immediately fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to Ahmednagar district health officer Dr Sandeep Sangle, a total of 11 Covid patients had succumbed in the incident.

“Initially ten patients had succumbed due to severe burn injuries and one was critical. However, he too succumbed,” Dr Sangle said.

The 19-bed ICU had been set up a year ago mainly to treat Covid patients, District civil surgeon Dr Sunil Pokarna said. Of the 11 patients, four were women, Dr Sangle said, adding, six other patients were injured but are now stable.