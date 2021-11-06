10 Covid-19 patients dead in fire at district hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

As many as 10 Covid-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a government hospital in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale has ordered an inquiry into this incident. Bhosale told media persons that the fire reportedly broke out at around 10.30 at the Covid ward in the new building of the civil hospital.

There were 17 patients at the Covid ward at that time. While 10 patients died in the fire, seven others have been shifted. Out of the seven, the condition of one patient is stated to be critical now.

Maharashtra | A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale pic.twitter.com/zrUnAMKNMj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

The deceased patients have been identified as Sitaram Dagdu Jadhav (83) of Bakhtapur, Shevgaon, Bhivaji Sadashiv Pawar ((80) of Kinhi village in Parner, Ramkisan Vitthal Harpude (70) of Maka village in Nevasa, Kondabai Madhukar Kadam (70) of Kedgaon, Chababi Ahmed Sayyad (65) of Shendi, Satyabhama Shivaji Ghodchaure (65) of Telkudgaon in Nevasa, Kadubal Gangadhar Khatik (65) of Patharvala in Nevasa, Asrabai Govind Nangare (58) of Shevgaon, Deepak Vishwanath Jagdale (37) of Sangamner and one 58-year-old man whose details are yet to be known.

Those injured include Lakshman Vitthal Thorat (85) of Pathardi, Ramabai Panjaram Vidhate (70) of Nevasa, Godabai Popat Sasane (70) of Shrigonda, Yamuna Tatyaram Kamble (65) of Kedgaon, Lakshman Asraji Savalkar (60) of Shevgaon, Santosh Dharmaji Thokal (40) of Beed and Ankush Kisan Pavar (40) of Rahuri.

After they were informed, the Ahmednagar fire brigade pressed three fire tenders and water tankers into action. The fire brigade brought the situation under control in 45 minutes.

Prima facie reports suggest that an electrical short-circuit may have started the fire. But the exact reason can only be determined after the probe is completed.

DSP Manoj Patil and other police officers have visited the civil hospital. Moreover, cops have deployed at the premises now.

Ahmednagar SP Manoj Patil said, “As many as 10 people have lost their lives in the fire. Most of the deceased were above 60 while one of them was is in the late 30s. It is too early to comment on the exact cause of fire. A thorough probe will be conducted to determine the reason and the sequence of events leading to the fire.”