Ahmednagar hospital fire: District civil surgeon, three others suspended; two nurses fired

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted on Monday that Ahmednagar district Civil Surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharna and three others have been suspended owing to the recent hospital fire incident that killed 11 patients. The services of two staff nurses have also been terminated, Tope added.

Apart from Dr Pokharna, medical officers Dr Suresh Dhakne and Dr Vishakha Shinde, and staff nurse Sapna Pathare have been suspended. Whereas staff nurses, Asma Sheikh and Channa Anant, have been terminated from their jobs.

“Action is being taken according to the information received about the unfortunate accident in the Ahmednagar district hospital,” Tope said. Notably, 11 Covid-19 patients died after a major fire broke out at the ICU of Ahmednagar district hospital on Saturday.