Ahmednagar: Dismissed cop holds family hostage, fires at DSP who led police team to the spot

A disgruntled police officer allegedly held a family hostage at gunpoint in Ahmednagar on Thursday morning, and then opened fire on a deputy superintendent of police who was part of a team that had gone to respond to the situation. The incident took place at Digraj village in Rahuri taluka of Ahmednagar district.

The officer who was shot at escaped unhurt as the bullet grazed his legs.

Police have arrested the accused, Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Lokhande, 39, earlier posted in Pune but dismissed from service over two criminal cases filed against him.

Police said Lokhande had an ongoing dispute with a woman in Digraj. On Thursday morning, he forcibly entered her house and restrained her, her husband and their two children at gunpoint.

Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar, Manoj Patil, said, “As Lokhande barged into the house, the woman called the police…a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandip Mitke reached the house.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mitke said, “We initially tried to talk to Lokhande…He asked us to come inside the house without our firearms…as I approached him and tried to get hold of the barrel of his gun, he opened fire and the bullet grazed my legs. We then overpowered him and placed him under arrest.”

Patil said, “We now know that before we had reached the spot, Lokhande had fired one round in order to terrorise the family.” When asked about Lokhande’s history, he said, “He was prosecuted and convicted in two cases filed against him at Kothrud and Shirur police stations. While one conviction has been stayed, he has been acquitted in the other case by the High Court.”

Inspector Rajendra Ingale of Rahuri police station, who was part of the team that responded to the situation, said, “An offence is being registered against Lokhande and he will be booked on charges of attempt to murder, among other sections.”