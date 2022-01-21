Ahmedanagar fire: Is this my identity now, asks resident doctor facing culpable homicide charges’

“Tumhi Ahmednagarchya jalit prakaran madhe hota na (Weren’t you involved in the Ahmednagar fire incident)?” is a question that 28-year-old Dr Vishakha Shinde is learning to live with. “Even as the matter is in the court, there seems to be no escaping this. I keep myself busy with work but at the end of the day, these questions attached with my name continue to haunt me. Has this become my identity now,” asked Dr Shinde.

The PG resident doctor and three nurses — Sapna Pathare, Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant — were arrested in connection with the fire and later released on bail. After her release, Dr Shinde has started attending duty at the casualty and OPD section of the district hospital.

“On that fateful day, it was my day off but I was told to attend Covid duty. I did not refuse but after this ordeal, I will now have to carefully consider what I am told to do. I cannot help feeling bitter about it. What was my fault in all this,” she said.

It has been two-and-a-half months since a fire broke out at Ahmednagar District Hospital’s ICU and claimed the lives of 12 Covid-19 patients on November 6. At the district hospital, repair work is now underway after police handed back the possession of the ICU to the administration a week ago.

“The ICU was in police possession for their investigation. Eight days ago, they handed it over to the administration and now we have initiated repair work. The PWD inspection has been completed and work will begin to set up a new ICU,” said Dr Bhushan Kumar Ramteke, who has additional charge as district civil surgeon.

“Presently, there are 39 Covid-19 patients and 14 of them require oxygen support. So far, there is no patient admitted in the intensive care unit,” he added.

Dr Shinde’s father Rajendra Shinde claimed that a false case has been framed against his daughter. “Vishakha’s specialisation is orthopaedics. How did they give a resident doctor such a huge responsibility of a Covid ICU ward?

My daughter is still a post- graduate student doctor… Now, her entire career is at stake…,” he said.

Dr Shinde’s lawyer Satej Jadhav said they had sought quashing of the FIR, which had included charges Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “Dr Shinde is currently on bail and the hearing is set to come up on January 27 at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court,” he said.

Of the three nurses who were arrested, Sapna Pathare is a permanent employee while Anant and Shaikh were employed as contractual staff under the National Health Mission. Anant, who has a nine-month-old baby, has worked for the hospital for two years while Shaikh, who is in her 40s, has worked for seven years. “Their services have been discontinued and we are trying to support them financially,” said Surekha Andhale, president of the Maharashtra Aarogya Seva Paricharika Sanghatana, who has taken up the fight for the nurses.

At a press conference in Pune recently, city-based doctors Dr Rajeev Joshi and Dr Prachee Sathe said they were horrified at the manner in which Dr Shinde was allegedly treated while she was in police custody and in judicial custody. They said the treatment was nothing short of the violation of human rights of a student and female doctor.

Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil, said, “Our investigation is currently on into the sequence of

events leading to the fire and the possible causes behind it. We are also waiting for the report from an inquiry committee which was set up after the fire. The process of recording the statements of all the persons concerned is yet to be completed. The four persons arrested in the case are out on bail.”

Police said that once the investigation reaches a logical conclusion, a proposal will be sent to the government seeking sanction to prosecute the four — the doctor and the three nurses – since they are government employees.

Police had earlier said that no hospital staffers were present inside the ICU for at least eight minutes after the deadly fire started, and more lives could have been saved had they acted after they came to the ICU ward. The police, who had initially invoked Section 304A of the IPC pertaining to causing death by negligence, later also invoked Section 304, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police officials have said that the staffers initially gave a statement saying they were inside the ICU when the fire started. Police have, however, claimed that security camera footage and witness statements suggested otherwise.