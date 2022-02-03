Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway: Trailer collides with truck, 1 killed in ensuing explosion

A triple collision of a trailer and cargo trucks on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad left one person dead and one critically injured after an LPG cylinder inside the cabin of the trailer exploded, officials of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) said on Thursday.

After over an hour of rescue operations, fire officials retrieved the body of the driver of the trailer and rushed the other critically injured driver of a goods truck to a hospital in Nadiad.

The accident, which occurred around 9.30 pm saw a trailer crashing into a stationary truck 10 kilometres from Nadiad, causing an explosion inside the cabin of the trailer and killing the driver on the spot.

A third truck — carrying oil barrels– which was driving right behind the trailer on the expressway also got involved in the crash when

the driver of the truck tried to manoeuvre around the trailer to save himself from the explosion.

The driver of the goods truck lost control of the steering wheel and the oil barrels spilled onto the road, threatening a major fire incident.

The accident brought the traffic going from Ahmedabad towards Vadodara to a complete halt, resulting in a jam that lasted close to an hour.

The AFES teams rushed to the spot to first bring the fire in the trailer under control. After an hour-long rescue operation, the fire officials rescued the other passenger of the trailer and also the driver of the goods truck, who is reported to be critically injured.

Om Jadeja, Divisional Fire Officer, AFES told the Indian Express, “The trailer was carrying pipes and other such parts. The driver did not notice the stationary truck and crashed into it. We received the call at 9.22 pm and rushed to the spot, 10 kilometres before Nadiad.

“The driver of the trailer truck, Naresh Mahanto, 40, was found dead from the explosion… The driver of the third truck that was following the trailer was found unconscious and trapped. We rescued him and he has been shifted to Nadiad hospital in a critical condition… After the entire rescue operation was completed, we regularised traffic movement on the expressway to clear the jam,” he further said.

Jadeja added that the driver of the stationary truck is missing and an investigation has been initiated into the accident.