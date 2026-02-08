Ahead of Valentine’s Day, rose prices bloom, profits wilt for florists

Written by Ritesh Dhar

As Valentine’s Day week fuels demand for flowers, florists across the city say soaring wholesale prices and shifting market dynamics have pushed their businesses into losses instead of profits.

Rajesh Gaikwad, a florist who has been selling flowers on J.M. Road for over three decades, said he has “never seen such a terrible market”. According to him, a bunch of 20 red roses that earlier cost between Rs 150 and Rs 200 is now priced at Rs 600 – Rs 650 since February 1, while a bunch of coloured roses costs nearly Rs 800. “At these rates, it is impossible to make any margin. My business is running at a loss,” he said.

Gaikwad attributed the sharp price rise to increased exports of flowers to cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and to markets in Gujarat, which, he said, has created a shortage locally. “Big players who have entered this industry are not affected by the costs, but small vendors like us are struggling,” he added. The rise of online flower sales and promotional offers by malls — some of which provide free roses on purchases — have further hurt traditional florists, he said.

Shubham from Sayali Florist on FC Road, said the price of a single red rose, which earlier ranged between Rs 20 and Rs 30, has now climbed to anywhere between Rs 40 and Rs 100 per piece. “There is a huge demand, but the supply is limited. The quality of roses available is very good, and so is the price, but the quantity is simply not enough,” he said.

Comparing the situation with last year, Shubham noted that there has been nearly a 20 per cent increase in both supply and pricing. However, he believes unpredictable weather conditions could be a major factor affecting production. “Weather has played a role in reducing supply. It’s not just roses — even lily supply has gone down this season,” he added.

According to him, the cost of a single bunch of roses this year ranges from Rs 600 to as high as Rs 1,200 — levels he said were completely unexpected. “Whether it’s the Pune market, Mumbai market, or even Nashik and Nagpur, prices touching Rs 1,000 were never anticipated,” he said.

The impact was particularly visible on Rose Day on Saturday, when customers expected red roses to be priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30 per piece. “When we quoted Rs 40 to Rs 50, many customers refused to buy. Yesterday’s stock is still lying unsold,” Gaikwad said, adding that florists across the city are facing similar losses.

Echoing these concerns, Ashish, a retailer at Mahatma Phule Mandai, said he sells red roses at Rs 25 per piece at retail. However, he noted that florists must first separate damaged flowers from each bunch, further reducing their saleable stock.

Despite the steep prices, Shubham said the festive season has ensured steady footfall. “People who understand market dynamics are still purchasing,” he said, adding that online flower prices are also on par with offline rates.

To attract customers amid rising costs, Sayali Florist has diversified its offerings, including chocolate bouquets and single tulips, while maintaining high-quality roses.

With costs rising and competition intensifying, Pune’s small florists however say this Valentine season has been one of their toughest yet.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express