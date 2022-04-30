Ahead of rally, Raj Thackeray gets an iftaar invite from AIMIM; BJP mum on alliance

AHEAD OF MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s rally in Aurangabad on Sunday on the issue of loudspeakers at mosques, leaders of his party have denied that there was any discussions in progress with the BJP for a possible tie-up in future.

Meanwhile, AIMIM’s Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday invited Raj Thackeray for an iftaar party in a bid send out a message of peace and harmony in the city “which has become restless in the past few days.”

After an overnight stay in Pune, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief is expected to start for Aurangabad on Saturday morning.

The rally is being held in backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to pull down loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

An MNS leader said police permission has been given for the rally. “The police have put 15 conditions for holding the rally…,” the leader said.

With speculations doing rounds of a BJP-MNS alliance in Maharashtra, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai, a close confidant of Raj Thackeray, said, “Anything can happen in politics…But as of now, there are no discussions underway regarding a tie up with BJP,” Sardesai told a TV channel.

Another key MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “I have no clue whether any discussion is underway.” Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “There has been no discussion for an alliance with MNS nor has there been any formal proposal….Everything is in the realm of speculation.” Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said, “The tie-up between BJP and MNS will be decided by the people of this country. Nothing is in the hands of politicians.”

Reacting to the rally, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The number times he (Raj Thackeray) has changed his stance is a subject matter for Ph.D.”

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, “The rally has generated lot of interest among the people in the state.”